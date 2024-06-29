KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) will propose the setting up of a special fund to benefit more than 500,000 rubber smallholders nationwide to the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW).

Risda chairman Manndzri Nasib said the proposal is a strategic step to address various issues, including limited land ownership, high operating costs, climate change, market price instability and labour shortages that affect the government’s efforts to increase the country’s rubber productivity.

“The proposal for this special fund will be refined by Risda board members by ensuring the annual profits generated by companies under Risda Holdings Group will not only benefit shareholders through a 30 per cent dividend but also provide direct benefits to the rubber smallholders community,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

He added that the setting up of this fund, which is expected to be realised, will also act as a catalyst to improve smallholders’ quality of life in line with the aspirations of Desa Madani, as envisioned by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister.

This year, Risda has been entrusted to empower the rubber smallholder community through the Madani budget involving an allocation of RM676 million, with RM411 million earmarked for implementing rubber smallholder development programmes and RM265 million for the Monsoon Season Aid (BMT).

During his working visit to a Risda-guided entrepreneur project in Sik, Kedah last Friday, Manndzri visited crafts entrepreneur Mohd Rizal Musfata, 47, who started his business in 2018.

Advertisement

Mohd Rizal, a Risda smallholder who received assistance in the form of a grant amounting to RM10,000 in 2021 and RM5,000 in 2022, participated in entrepreneurship development courses, which helped his business by improving product quality and expanding his marketing network.

Mohd Rizal also expressed his gratitude to KKDW and Risda for the assistance in upgrading his business, enabling him to earn a total income of over RM60,000 last year. — Bernama