KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) wholly owned unit trust management company Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) today announced the income distribution for the fixed price fund Amanah Saham Bumiputera 3 Didik (ASB 3 Didik) for the financial year ending June 30, 2024.

PNB said in a statement today that the income distribution payment amounting to RM405.65 million is equivalent to 5.25 sen per unit to 325,026 unit holders who currently own 7.73 billion units.

“ASB 3 Didik’s income distribution outperformed Maybank’s 12-month fixed deposit benchmark at 2.74 per cent by 2.51 basis points.

“As of June 25, 2024, ASB 3 Didik recorded a realised net income of RM437.76 million,” it said.

According to PNB, the fund’s income is derived from realised profits, dividends and other income from domestic and international investments.

“Equity remains the biggest contributor, with domestic equity contributing 11.8 per cent of the total return and international equity contributing as much as 3.6 per cent,” he said.

PNB said the fund’s success in generating income and achieving robust performance was driven by positive equity market performance in key markets, including Malaysia, and the global surge in generative artificial intelligence (AI).

“Through consistent evaluation of performance metrics and proactive risk monitoring, the fund has consistently provided attractive and competitive returns to its investors,” it said.

The calculation of ASB 3 Didik’s income distribution is based on the average minimum monthly balance held throughout the financial year for the fund.

The declared distribution will be automatically reinvested into the unit holder’s account on July 1, 2024.

ASB 3 Didik transactions at all ASNB branches and agents including all digital platforms and Internet banking have been temporarily suspended from June 28 to 30, 2024 to facilitate the process of calculating income distribution.

Unit holders can re-transact on the myASNB portal (www.myasnb.com.my) or through the myASNB mobile application, and at any ASNB branch or agent nationwide on July 1, 2024. — Bernama