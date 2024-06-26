KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Prolintas Infra Business Trust shares on Bursa Malaysia were down by 3.85 per cent or 3.5 sen to 87.5 sen with 31.65 million shares traded at the close today.

Earlier, Prolintas trading was halted for one hour from 9am and its shares held steady at 91 sen per unit at 9.40am.

Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd acknowledged that its personnel were remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with an ongoing construction investigation. — Bernama

