KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has confirmed that discussions with Mulia Property Development Sdn Bhd about relocating to Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) are ongoing, with details yet to be finalised.

“Further announcements will only be made when there is a material development on the matter,” the stock exchange operator said in a bourse filing today.

Bursa Malaysia stated in response to two articles titled “Bursa Malaysia mulling move to TRX” and “In final negotiation stage, Bursa Malaysia’s headquarters to be moved to TRX,” published recently.

The articles claimed that Bursa Malaysia and Mulia Property are in the final stages of negotiations to move the exchange’s headquarters to TRX. If the move materialises, Bursa Malaysia is likely to occupy two storeys of the Exchange 106 building.

Mulia Property is the developer of the 106-storey Exchange 106 at TRX.

Bursa Malaysia currently occupies a 16-floor office complex called Exchange Square, located in Bukit Kewangan, here. — Bernama

