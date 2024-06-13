June 13 — Social media platform X’s lawsuit against media watchdog group Media Matters will head to trial on April 7, 2025, a US District judge ordered today.

X, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, sued Media Matters in November, accusing the group of defamation after it published a report that said ads had appeared next to posts on X praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

“Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court,” Media Matters President Angelo Carusone said at the time. — Reuters

