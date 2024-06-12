KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Bursa Malaysia ended marginally lower today on cautious sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision on interest rates and inflation data due later today.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 2.54 points to its intraday low of 1,608.95 compared with 1,611,49 at Tuesday’s close.

The FBM KLCI opened 5.14 points higher at 1,616.63 and hit an intraday high of 1,618.99 in the early morning session.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 758 to 550, while 468 counters were unchanged, 625 untraded, and nine others suspended. — Bernama

