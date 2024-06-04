KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 ― Local institutions ended their net selling streak of four weeks on Bursa Malaysia by purchasing a total of RM1.03 billion last week, said MIDF Research.

The research firm said local institutions bought every trading day, with the highest amount on Friday at RM341.9 million.

Similarly, local retailers concluded their 11-week streak of net selling by purchasing RM205.9 million worth of domestic equities last week.

Meanwhile, foreign investors resumed net selling at -RM1.24 billion after buying the previous five weeks.

“Prior to that, investors had been net sellers for eight consecutive weeks,” it said in a note today.

MIDF Research added that the foreign investors net sold -RM174.6 million on Monday, -RM177.5 million on Tuesday, -RM313.4 million on Wednesday, -RM86.5 million on Thursday, and -RM488.7 million on Friday.

The sectors with the highest net foreign inflows were technology (RM108.5 million), transportation and logistics (RM64.8 million), and property (RM22.4 million).

Meanwhile, the highest net foreign outflows were financial services (-RM800.0 million), utilities (-RM250.7 million), and plantation (-RM157.4 million). ― Bernama