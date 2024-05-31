KUALA LUMPUR, 31 May — Public Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary Public Mutual has declared distributions of more than RM56 million for three funds as at May 31, 2024.

The unit trust manager said the Public Select Bond Fund declared a gross distribution of 3.75 sen per unit, followed by PB Asean Dividend Fund of 1.50 sen per unit, both annually.

“The Public Dividend Select Fund declared a gross distribution of 0.20 sen per unit, semi-annually,” it said in a statement today.

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 180 funds under its management.

Advertisement

It is also an approved Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds.

Public Mutual has a total of 31 branches/customer service centres nationwide. — Bernama

Advertisement