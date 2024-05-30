SEREMBAN, May 30 — Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd (DLMI) today inaugurated a new halal manufacturing hub at Bandar Enstek here which involves a total investment of RM540 million.

Managing director Ramjeet Kaur Virik said the manufacturing facility, which is expected to operate in the third quarter this year, is integrated with Industry 4.0 technology to meet Malaysian and regional demand for the long term.

She said the facility, which is located on 13.2 hectares in the halal hub here, is three times larger than the DLMI facility in Petaling Jaya, Selangor and will double the capacity with immense potential for future growth once it is fully operational.

“We also collaborated with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), Invest Negeri Sembilan, Jabatan Hal Ehwal Agama Islam Negeri Sembilan (JHEAINS) as well as the state government.

“This manufacturing hub with export capacity will introduce new skills relevant to the new generation of Malaysians to spur new opportunities for growth in terms of innovation, improved efficiencies, and overall sustainability,” she said in the inauguration ceremony here today.

Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir delivers his keynote address at the inauguration of the Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad manufacturing facility in Bandar Enstek May 30, 2024. — Bernama pic

The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir officially inaugurated the manufacturing hub.

Ramjeet also said the significant investment in Negeri Sembilan is a strong commitment towards building long-term public-private partnerships to help improve Malaysia’s dairy sector particularly in raw milk production as well as combat the triple burden of malnutrition in different segments of society.

She added that as part of FrieslandCampina in the Netherlands, DLMI@Enstek will be a critical hub in FrieslandCampina’s global supply chain network and, at the same time, demonstrates the company’s confidence in Malaysia’s present and future economic opportunities

“It is our strong commitment to nation-building and also to rapidly embrace the latest food technologies on par with global best practices,” she said.

She said the new DLMI manufacturing plant will also increase Negeri Sembilan’s competitiveness as a magnet for new investments and further help create new spin-off economic benefits to the local economy.

Managing Director Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad Ramjeet Kaur Virik speaks during a press conference on the Inauguration Of Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad Manufacturing Facility at Bandar Enstek May 30, 2024. — Bernama pic

The company’s strong Dutch dairy expertise link further cements its leadership role in the country, she added.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Muhriz said this investment is a symbol of DLMI’s bold ambition to nourish generations with its high-quality, sustainable and halal-certified products and hope that the new manufacturing facility will bring continued success and prosperity.

“On behalf of the people of Negeri Sembilan, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to DLMI on this auspicious occasion and convey our appreciation to both Negeri Sembilan and federal governmental stakeholders, whose firm support and dedicated efforts have been instrumental in bringing this transformative project to fruition.

“As we embark on this new era of dairy excellence through DLMI@Enstek, I am filled with confidence for the boundless opportunities that lie ahead,” Tuanku Muhriz said. — Bernama