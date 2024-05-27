KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Shares of Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd rose in the afternoon after the company bagged a construction contract from Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd worth RM567.7 million.

At 3.45pm, the group’s shares climbed one sen to RM1.84, with 757,800 shares traded.

It was reported that the group’s wholly owned subsidiary Future Rock Sdn Bhd has accepted a letter of award to execute and complete reclamation and dredging works for Seri Tanjung Pinang (Phase 2B and 2C) development (STP2) at Tanjung Tokong, Penang.

The contract awarded by Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd, an indirect subsidiary company of Eastern & Oriental Bhd, is expected to be completed within 40 months from the commencement date. — Bernama

