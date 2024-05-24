TOKYO, May 24 — The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) has secured RM1.45 billion of potential investments and RM550 million of potential exports from meetings with Japanese companies in conjunction with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s working visit to Japan from May 22 to 24, 2024.

Several of the projects will be implemented within a three-year time horizon and will help Malaysia create a strong ecosystem in the semiconductor, renewable energy and green technology, Miti said. A few of these projects are key towards achieving Malaysia’s carbon-neutrality target by 2050.

The companies involved were IHI Corporation, Nisshin Oillio Group, Tokuyama Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, ENEOS Holdings, Mitsubishi Corporation and Tokyo Gas.

“We are pleased to have secured RM1.45 billion of potential investments and RM550 million of potential exports from this short but fruitful trip,” Miti Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz said in a statement. — Bernama

