KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Sunway Healthcare Group has issued its inaugural Rated Sustainable Sukuk amounting to RM400 million for hospital expansion in Malaysia, aiming for green building accreditation and a capacity of up to 3,000 beds by 2030.

In a statement today, the integrated private healthcare group said the sukuk will be based on the Islamic principles of Wakalah Bi Al-Istithmar.

President Datuk Lau Beng Long, in a statement said the sukuk issuance would largely be used to fund our hospitals under construction.

“With plans to build three to five more hospitals by 2030, we will continue to push the boundaries of clinical excellence, medical innovation and patient outcomes, augmented by the excellent hospitality services we provide our patients,” he said.

Lau added the issuance is timely and has garnered strong interest, given Sunway Healthcare’s robust underlying credit profile and the market’s familiarity with its strong reputation in the healthcare sector, with a focus on sustainability.

According to the group, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd is the sole principal adviser, lead arranger, and sustainability structuring adviser, as well as joint lead manager and facility agent, while Maybank Islamic Bhd is the transaction’s Shariah adviser. — Bernama

