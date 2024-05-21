KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade lower in the midafternoon alongside most of its regional peers.

At the time of writing, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 2.28 per cent to 19,188.33, South Korea’s Kospi Index dropped 0.65 per cent to 2,724.18, Singapore’s Straits Times Index was 0.55 per cent lower to 3,295.82, China’s SSE Composite Index dipped 0.54 per cent to 3,154.11 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index gave up 0.31 per cent to 38,946.93.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 5.45 points to 1,622.05 from Monday’s close of 1,627.50.

The benchmark index opened 0.88 of-a-point firmer at 1,628.38.

Losers surpassed gainers 712 to 398, with 492 counters unchanged, 787 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.99 billion units worth RM2.40 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank and CIMB were unchanged at RM9.99, RM4.19 and RM6.84, respectively. Tenaga Nasional added two sen to RM12.80, while Petronas Chemicals was down six sen to RM7.03.

Among the actives, Ingenieur eased one sen to seven sen, Feytech gained 28 sen to RM1.08, BCM Alliance added half-a-sen to 1.5 sen, YNH Property improved three sen to 48 sen, while DNex flat at 44.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 43.21 points lower to 12,355.33, the FBMT 100 Index shed 41.32 points to 11,948.77, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 55.08 points to 12,587.32.

The FBM ACE Index fell 28.82 points to 5,390.71, and the FBM 70 Index fell 66.03 points to 17,715.49.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 40.01 points lower to 17,687.10, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.51 points to 196.28, the Plantation Index trimmed 120.24 points to 7,280.46 and the Energy Index weakened 4.45 points to 993.73. — Bernama