KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Berjaya Times Square Sdn Bhd (BTS) is confident that its newly launched ‘Times Square 2’ residential project will be sold out by year-end.

Its executive director Syed Ali Shahul Hameed stated that the project, valued at RM625 million, will sell quickly due to its prime location, modern amenities, attractive pricing, and exceptional connectivity.

“I am confident that we will sell out by the end of this year” said Syed Ali who is also the Berjaya Land Bhd group chief executive officer, in a statement.

Advertisement

Located on Jalan Imbi, adjacent to Berjaya Times Square mall and Bukit Bintang City Centre here, the project features 629 serviced residences in a 41-storey tower.

Units range from 488-square-foot one-bedrooms to 1,356-square-foot three-bedrooms, with prices ranging from RM688,000 to RM2.65 million.

Meanwhile, BTS executive director Tan Tee Ming added that Times Square 2 offers facilities designed for urban dwellers seeking capital gains and practical layouts.

Advertisement

“Options include hackable walls for combining units, dual-key designs for rental flexibility, and ensuite bathrooms to prevent morning rushes,” he added. — Bernama