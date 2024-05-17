KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — GIIB Holdings Bhd announced that its interim financial statements for the period ended on March 31, 2023, issued on May 29, 2023, are consistent with the interim financial statements for the same period, which were approved by the board through formal processes.

The company reiterated that both its audit and risk management committee and the board of directors had confirmed the legitimacy of these financial statements.

“The current and former boards are unaware of any forged interim financial statements for the period then ended,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The company also confirmed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) charged its former director, Tai Boon Wee, on May 15, 2024.

According to the charge, on May 29, 2023, at the office of Bursa Malaysia, Tai allegedly instructed the company secretary Mak Chooi Peng to dishonestly use a forged document, namely the “Interim Financial Statement for the period ended March 31, 2023,” of GIIB, as a genuine document.

Thus, Tai has been charged with an offense under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 471 of the same act. — Bernama

