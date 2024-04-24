STOCKHOLM, April 24 — Swedish automaker Volvo Cars said today its net profit fell in the first quarter but it sold a record number of units in March and expects strong demand this year.

The company, which is owned by Chinese auto giant Geely, said its after-tax profit fell 10 per cent to 3.6 billion kronor (RM1.5 billion).

Its revenue fell two per cent to 93.9 billion kronor due to lower sales from contract manufacturing — production that is outsourced — and unfavourable currency exchanges.

But the group said its retail sales rose by 12 per cent, reaching 182,700 cars, with a record for a single month in March.

Electric vehicles accounted for 21 per cent of total sales in the quarter, compared to 18 per cent a year earlier.

“We expect demand for our cars to remain robust in coming quarters in line with our guidance of full-year sales volumes growth of at least 15 per cent,” Volvo Cars chief executive Jim Rowan said in a statement.

Volvo Cars is reducing its stake in Polestar, its high-end electric vehicle unit, to 18 per cent from 48 per cent.

Geely is due to take a major stake in Polestar, allowing Volvo Cars to focus on its other operations.

“This is a good and natural moment for a transition of our relationship with Polestar,” Rowan said today.

“It allows us to fully focus on our own investment plans, while Geely has expressed they will take full responsibility for continued operational funding for Polestar going forward,” he said.

“However, the close collaboration between Polestar and Volvo Cars in various areas will continue to the benefit of both companies.” — AFP