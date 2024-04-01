JAKARTA, April 1 — Indonesia is intensifying its efforts to develop its semiconductor industry as one of the main drivers of the economy, in line with the Indonesia Emas Vision 2045, according to the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs.

The first meeting of the Semiconductor Ecosystem Preparation Task Force took place on March 28, marking the beginning of a new era in the semiconductor industry, including automotive devices, industrial applications, household appliances, communication devices, transportation, and medical equipment.

The ministry’s Deputy for International Economic Cooperation, Edi Prio Pambudi, stated that this initiative aims to create a conducive business climate and attract investment, in line with the “Making Indonesia 4.0” roadmap.

“The Task Force will address the increasing needs of the semiconductor industry and foster cooperation to accelerate its development,” said Pambudi, who is also serving as the head of the task force, in a statement.

The meeting, attended by experts, professionals, and academics, will formulate a comprehensive strategy, identify digitalisation challenges, and the need to enhance human resources.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ambassador to Germany, Arief Havas Oegroseno, announced Germany’s expertise and readiness to support students and experts in Indonesia.

“Germany has extensive expertise and experience in the semiconductor industry, and we are ready to assist students and experts in Indonesia in accessing training opportunities, further education, and practical training at leading German semiconductor companies,” he said.

The meeting also saw participation from various ministries, academic institutions, and businesses such as PT Infineon Technologies Batam. — Bernama