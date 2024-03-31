LABUAN, March 31 — Labuan-based Sabah state government-linked company Asian Supply Base Sdn Bhd (ASB) has donated RM50,000 to 200 underprivileged children and needy individuals.

Contributing to the asnaf, orphans, people with disabilities, and tahfiz students, the initiative underscores ASB’s commitment to its corporate social responsibility obligations.

ASB chairman Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman expressed that the RM250 financial aid allocated to each recipient seeks to assist them during Ramadan and alleviate their financial burdens ahead of Hari Raya celebrations.

“The contributions, originating from ASB and my personal funds, are intended to bring joy and relief to those in need,” Suhaili said during ASB’s breaking of the fast event at the Palm Beach Resort and Spa.

Highlighting ASB’s ongoing commitment to community welfare, Suhaili reiterated the company’s tradition of providing food for breaking fast to members of the public, ASB’s operational staff, and clientele throughout Ramadan.

He said the contribution shows ASB’s dedication to fostering a spirit of compassion and support within the local community. — Bernama

