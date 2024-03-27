KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is optimistic about achieving the government’s target of more than RM1.7 trillion in total exports by 2025.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the target was determined after Matrade managed to reach more than RM1 trillion in total exports for three consecutive years.

“The government has set a new target of RM1.7 trillion by the end of 2025, and we are confident that we will achieve that target,” he said at Matrade’s breaking of fast ceremony in conjunction with the agency’s Ihya’ Ramadan programme here, today.

More than 400 people, consisting of Matrade’s staff and orphans from Rumah Kebajikan Baitul Ehsan Al-Khairi, took part in the ceremony.

Reezal Merican said the number of exports also increased by almost eight per cent at the beginning of this year and both January and February saw exports of four per cent.

Matrade recorded total exports of RM1.5 trillion in 2022 and RM1.46 trillion in 2023, despite facing global economic challenges, he said.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican also contributed to the people of Matrade and Rumah Kebajikan Baitul Ehsan Al-Khairi at the event through Matrade’s wakalah fund.

“Matrade collected RM175,000 through the wakalah fund and we have been able to donate to Matrade citizens in need, namely those who are undergoing health treatment and who have suffered from calamities,” he said. — Bernama