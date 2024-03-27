JOHOR BARU, March 27 — Iskandar Investment Bhd (IIB), the master developer of Iskandar Puteri in Johor, has formalised a collaboration agreement with Cenergi SEA Bhd, a subsidiary of UEM Group Bhd, for Cenergi to work on various renewable energy (RE) exploration initiatives.

IIB president/chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Idzham Mohd Hashim said the collaboration signified a pivotal moment in IIB’s journey towards achieving its net zero aspirations in Medini.

“By combining our expertise, we are confident of making significant progress towards establishing the first net zero carbon central business district (CBD) centering on digital, innovation and global business services (GBS).

“This is a crucial step towards a cleaner, greener future, and we are committed to realising this vision for the benefit of generations to come,” he said in a statement today.

IIB said the objective of the collaboration is to bring together the strengths of IIB and Cenergi to work on various RE exploration initiatives, including exploring the use of renewable energy certificates (RECs) to achieve IIB’s immediate sustainability goals.

It said a key target is to achieve 50 per cent renewable energy consumption support by 2030 across all of IIB’s assets through a two-pronged approach, among others, exploring the purchase of approximately 4,000 RECs to offset IIB’s current carbon emissions.

“In parallel, Cenergi will provide technical support to IIB to develop its own RECs through future renewable energy projects.

“This initiative will enable IIB to not only reduce its carbon footprint but also generate tradable instruments that support the growth of the clean energy market,” it said.

Cenergi Group CEO Hairol Azizi Tajudin said another approach is to supply solar energy to power the Medini Net Zero Carbon Central Business District and IIB’s RE: Zone, in alignment with the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

“Through this partnership, we aim to support IIB’s commitment to sustainability and contribute to the development of renewable energy infrastructure in the region,” he added. — Bernama