LONDON, March 19 — Anglo-Swedish pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca today agreed to buy US biopharma firm Fusion for up to US$2.4 billion, in the group's latest expansion into cancer treatments.

"The acquisition marks a major step forward in AstraZeneca delivering on its ambition to transform cancer treatment and outcomes for patients by replacing traditional regimens like chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted treatments," the company said in a statement. — AFP