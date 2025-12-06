KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Works Ministry (KKR) has extended its condolences to the family of the victims who died after a vehicle plunged into a ravine along a stretch of road that had been closed following a landslide at Kilometre 52 of the Kuala Jeneris-Sungai Gawi-Aring (Bukit Kawah) route yesterday.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the ministry views the incident seriously as it involves the safety of road users.

“Such incidents are truly unfortunate, especially when all the relevant agencies had already taken preventive measures by closing the road and putting up various warning signs in the area,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He said that, according to an initial report from the Hulu Terengganu Public Works Department (JKR), the incident involved a vehicle that entered a route that was fully closed to all road users due to a previous road collapse.

According to Nanta, JKR had put up clear warning signs and concrete barriers as safety measures, with ongoing monitoring also carried out in coordination with the concessionaire.

“The road closure had been gazetted under Section 70 of the Road Transport Act 1987, covering a stretch of federal route FT36 from Kilometre 55.60 to Kilometre 139.30.

“KKR reminded the public to follow safety instructions and heed road closure signs at disaster sites to prevent similar incidents from recurring,” he said.

Nanta said JKR had acted promptly, installing warning signs and concrete barriers in both directions, filing a police report over the road closure breach and logging the landslide incident on the official portal.

He said KKR, through JKR, has secured approval to construct a bridge on FT36 at Kilometre 89.00, along Jalan Aring 8-Tasik Kenyir-Kuala Jeneris, in Hulu Terengganu, with a RM36 million project approved on March 25.

“The project is currently at the procurement stage, with the Letter of Acceptance expected to be issued in the fourth week of December 2025,” he added.

The media reported yesterday that a couple, who were planning to marry, died at the scene when their SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine over 60 metres deep. — Bernama