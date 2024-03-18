KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Malaysia’s trade performance continued its positive trend in February 2024, growing by 3.3 per cent to RM211.79 billion year-on-year (y-o-y), said the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

In a statement today, the ministry said exports reduced slightly by 0.8 per cent to RM111.33 billion while imports rose by 8.4 per cent to RM100.46 billion.

“Trade registered growth for the second consecutive month this year, and also delivered the highest monthly value for February in Malaysia’s trade history.

“Trade surplus was valued at RM10.87 billion, marking the 46th consecutive month of surplus since May 2020,” it added.

Advertisement

Miti said the country’s trade performance continued its upward trajectory for the first two months of 2024, registering 8.3 per cent growth to RM446.43 billion y-o-y.

The ministry said exports rose by 3.9 per cent to RM233.74 billion contributed by 3.4 per cent increase in manufactured goods to RM196.75 billion y-o-y, as driven by higher exports of iron and steel products, machinery, equipment and parts as well as petroleum products.

Imports, on the other hand, climbed 13.6 per cent to RM212.69 billion, providing a trade surplus of RM21.04 billion, it said.

Advertisement

Compared to January 2024, the ministry said the trade surplus expanded by 6.9 per cent for February 2024.

Miti said Malaysia’s improved trade numbers for January and February reflect the global trade recovery outlook for 2024.

“The sustained trade growth in the first two months of 2024 paves the way for Malaysia’s trade recovery,” it said.

Global trade expected to recover in 2024

Meanwhile, the ministry said the World Trade Organisation has forecast a 3.3 per cent growth in merchandise trade in 2024, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast global trade to grow by 3.3 per cent.

The IMF also expects global gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 3.1 per cent, contributed by better growth prospects for the United States and China, Malaysia’s two top trading partners by country.

“This improved global outlook would also be supported by stronger private and public spending, as well as increased labour force participation, improved supply chains and cheaper energy and commodity prices,” it said.

Miti and its agency, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) are cautiously optimistic and remain vigilant of global risks, while proactively looking out for export opportunities to both existing and new markets, as outlined by the National Trade Blueprint.

Further guided by the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the ministry is also attracting more high-quality investments which would, in turn, increase Malaysia’s future manufacturing and services export value. — Bernama