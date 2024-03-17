KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Rize, the shariah-compliant digital bank powered by Al-Rajhi Bank Malaysia, has launched its Personal Financing-i campaign with one of the market’s lowest fixed profit rates of 3.79 per annum.

The campaign is scheduled to run for two months from March 15, 2024 to May 15, 2024, the bank said in a statement today.

The rate applies throughout the tenure period of one to seven years, offering up to RM250,000 in financing without requiring collateral, guarantors, or branch visits.

The facility is open to eligible Malaysians above 18 with an activated Rize Savings Account-i.

“Rize’s campaign encourages consumers to transfer their personal financing or credit card balances (multiple accounts are allowed subject to the bank’s approval) to access Rize’s attractive financing offering.

“Along with a competitive profit rate, customers also enjoy quick and convenient processing time on their financing applications, which is executed via the Rize app on their smartphones,” said the bank.

Additionally, Rize is currently running the Electrify Your Dreams contest, where customers could win two BYD Dolphin cars worth RM125,480 and monthly cash prizes of up to RM200 under certain terms and conditions.

The contest period is from September 18, 2023 to November 30, 2024 and is open to all Al-Rajhi Bank Malaysia customers with an active Rize Savings Account-i.

Customers must deposit “fresh funds” into their accounts to be eligible. There is more information on at rize.com.my. — Bernama