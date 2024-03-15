ANKARA, March 15 — Oil prices declined today, pressured by a strong US dollar, following higher-than-expected consumer price inflation data and on fears that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain high rates for longer, reported Anadolu.



International benchmark Brent crude traded at US$85.02 (RM395) per barrel at 10.37am local time (0737 GMT) for a 0.47 per cent decrease from the closing price of US$85.42 a barrel in the previous trading session.





Advertisement

Advertisement

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at US$80.92 per barrel at the same time, a 0.42 per cent fall from the previous session that closed at US$81.26 per barrel.The US Bureau of Labour Statistics showed on Thursday that the Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers, increased by 1.6 per cent year-on-year in February against market expectations of a 1.1 per cent rise.The latest PPI marked the largest increase since September 2023.Ahead of the Fed’s meeting on March 20, these figures were released, which raised concerns that the Fed would decide to keep interest rates higher for longer.With support from the latest data, the US dollar index increased by 0.58 per cent to 103.36 on Thursday, aiding the fall in oil prices.The strong dollar is expected to lower demand by making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.Meanwhile, increased demand in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, and supply concerns stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine curtailed price declines.Geopolitical unrest and the decline in US crude inventories raised global supply concerns, which prompted profit-taking by investors in Friday’s early trade and increased pressure on prices. — Bernama-Anadolu