GUIYANG (Guizhou Province, China), March 13 — Regular flights between Guiyang, capital city of south-west China’s Guizhou Province, and Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, resumed yesterday, according to the Guizhou Civil Aviation Industry Group Co, Ltd.

Flight OD608 arrived at the Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport yesterday evening with 162 tourists from Malaysia. This is the first tourist charter flight from Malaysia to Guizhou after the implementation of a bilateral visa-free policy last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The air service will run once a week every Tuesday and is expected to increase in frequency in the future, according to the company.

The airport is also set to launch several international air routes this year. So far, it has resumed four international and regional passenger flights connecting Guiyang to Bangkok, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, and Osaka. — Bernama-Xinhua

