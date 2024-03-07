KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — PLS Plantations Bhd has signed a memorandum of business exploration with China-based Guangzhou Jiangnan Agriculture Development Co Ltd to build a regional one-stop wholesale market in Johor to process and market Malaysian agricultural produce.

In a statement today, PLS Plantations said the regional wholesale market, which will be built in Pasir Gudang in Johor, was a significant step towards boosting Malaysia’s food security programme.

PLS Plantations executive vice-chairman Tan Sri Lim Kang Hoo said the one-stop centre in Pasir Gudang would serve as a hub for farmers and other food producers seeking support services, market access and logistical assistance.

“The aim is to streamline the supply chain process, provide convenience and efficiency for producers and consumers alike.

“It will handle all aspects of agriculture, aquaculture and meat production for both local consumption and export markets,” he said in the statement.

Lim added that both parties would also collaborate to source for agricultural products and ensure fair pricing and market access for producers.

“This collaboration will significantly enhance the procurement of high-quality products, adherence to regulatory standards and the establishment of reliable supply chains to meet consumer demand,” he said.

Yesterday, a signing ceremony was held in conjunction with the official visit to China by a delegation from Johor led by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

PLS Plantations special projects director Lim Fang Ching and Guangzhou Jiangnan director Ken Chooi signed the agreement at the latter company’s headquarters in Guangzhou.

Guangzhou Jiangnan is one of the largest fruit and vegetable wholesale markets in China and the largest fruit and vegetable distribution centre in Southeast Asia, with a total annual sales transaction of RM30 billion achieved last year.