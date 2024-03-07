KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 3.00 per cent at its meeting today.

BNM said the global economy continues to expand albeit moderately, supported by domestic demand amid improvement in trade activity, and favourable labour market conditions in some countries continue to support consumption activity.

“Looking ahead, growth in regional economies is expected to improve, while China’s growth would likely remain modest given continued weakness in the property market,” the central bank said in a statement today.

It said global trade is expected to strengthen as the global tech upcycle gains momentum. — Bernama

