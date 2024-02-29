NEW YORK, Feb 29 — Stellantis said Wednesday it is recalling around 340,000 Jeep models in the United States over a defect in a wheel part that can boost the odds of a crash.

FCA US, the American unit of the European auto giant, described the issue as in the “upper control arm,” which connects the steering knuckle to the frame and helps achieve coordination between the suspension and steering systems, according to a JD Power description.

The recall affects 2021-23 models of the MY Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L, said the company’s statement.

“FCA is unaware of any related injuries or accidents,” the company said. “However, the Company urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices.”

Some vehicles may have “upper control arm pinch bolts that were damaged during vehicle assembly,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s official recall report.

Damage to the bolts can lead to a break which can ultimately result in “the wheel falling outboard, which can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning,” said the NHTSA report. — AFP