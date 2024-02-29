KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Malaysia’s international reserves amounted to US$114.85 billion (US$1=RM4.76) at the end of January 2024, while other foreign currency assets stood at US$2.30 million, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

It said the detailed breakdown of international reserves under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) format indicates that as of the end of January 2024, Malaysia’s international reserves remain usable.

“For the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities, and deposits, which include among others, scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government and the maturity of foreign currency Bank Negara interbank bills, amounted to US$15.52 billion.

“The net short forward positions amounted to US$23.42 billion as of end-January 2024, reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the money market,” it said.

Advertisement

BNM said in line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans.

The projected foreign currency inflows will amount to US$2.61 billion over the next 12 months, it said, adding that the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets is government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year amounting to US$400.9 million.

“There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, and no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks, and other financial institutions.

Advertisement

“Bank Negara Malaysia also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis ringgit,” it added. — Bernama