CHICAGO, Feb 13 — Gold futures on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Monday as China is in the Lunar New Year holiday, reported Xinhua.

The most active gold contract for April delivery fell US$5.70 (RM27.17) or 0.28 per cent to close at US$2,033.00 per ounce.

Seasonal strength of gold usually ends with the start of the Chinese lunar New Year holiday.

Gold is in a large consolidation region. Market analysts hold that it’s probably only a matter of time before buyers will come back in, suggesting buying gold near the US$2,010 level.

The US consumer price index will be released on Tuesday.

Silver for March delivery rose 17.30 cents, or 0.77 per cent, to close at US$22.767 per ounce. Platinum for April delivery rose US$18.90 or 2.15 per cent to close at US$897.10 per ounce. — Bernama-Xinhua

