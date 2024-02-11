WASHINGTON, Feb 11 — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has sold off about US$2 billion (RM9.53 billion) in shares of the online distribution giant, according to recent stock market filings.

Bezos sold on Wednesday and Thursday some 12 million Amazon shares, at between US$168-171 per share, according to documents sent to stock market regulatory authorities Friday.

A previous stock market document, out Wednesday, reported his intention to sell, next July, 50 million shares of the group he founded 30 years ago, and of which he is today executive chairman.

Bezos’s fortune is estimated by Forbes at US$195.5 billion, making him the third richest man on the planet, behind Frenchman Bernard Arnault, CEO of the LVMH group and Elon Musk, the boss at Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX.

Amazon most recently released financial results February 1, which far exceeded expectations.

The tech behemoth achieved a sales turnover of US$170 billion and a net profit of US$10.6 billion, driven by faster deliveries and a particularly successful holiday season.

Amazon stock jumped more than 13 per cent the next day on the New York Stock Exchange. — AFP