SEREMBAN, Feb 3 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is aiming for 40,000 participants in the ‘Jelajah Saya Digital’ (JSD) programme being held at 31 locations this year.

Its chairman, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, said Negeri Sembilan is the second location this year to create awareness among the people about the importance of digital technology and smart lifestyle solutions for urban and rural communities, especially for entrepreneurs.

“In line with the vision of Malaysia Madani, inclusivity and equality are the main cores. MDEC will continue to implement programmes like this so that digital opportunities can be utilised by all layers of society,” he said at the JSD event here today.

He said the JSD tour focuses on four main cores, namely Saya Digital Literacy, Saya Digital Business, Saya Digital Freelance and Saya Digital.

Advertisement

Syed Ibrahim said activities at JSD@Negeri Sembilan include workshops on digital literacy and entrepreneurship, an eSports competition, physical registration counters for the Central Database Hub (Padu) and an exhibition involving government agencies.

“Therefore, local businesses should take advantage of this to earn more income and increase sales through digital methods,” he added.

Syed Ibrahim said that the programme has been held at 53 locations and successfully trained 20,334 participants from across the country since its introduction in 2021.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ahmad Syazwan, 38, who sells fresh crabs, said MDEC has helped a lot in terms of marketing and methods to increase sales.

He started his business, ‘Wanz Ketam Segar Podeksen’, in 2019 and said that his monthly income now reaches RM2,000 to RM3,000.

“My customers are mostly in Negeri Sembilan, but there are also customers from Bangi, Selangor and I am now trying to increase my crab catch.

“The catch is about 150 kilogrammes a month, depending on weather conditions... I sell them for RM20-RM45 per kilo, depending on the size,” he said. — Bernama