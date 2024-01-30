SINTOK, Jan 30 — The Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has earmarked RM55 million this year to train youth and construction personnel in diverse construction skill sets.

CIDB chief executive, Datuk Mohd Zaid Zakaria, said more than 100 construction skill sets courses are offered through six academies run by Binaan Malaysia (ABM) and CIDB Technologies Sdn Bhd (CIDB Tech) nationwide.

“CIDB provided continuous support in training skilled construction workers by allocating RM232 million from 2018 to 2023.

“The allocation has been increased to RM55 million this year to ensure construction workers receive appropriate skills competency training,” he said here today.

He was speaking at a press conference after the 2024 Northern Region ABM and CIDB Technologies graduation ceremony for 200 trainees, including 13 outstanding candidates.

Mohd Zaid highlighted that over 80,000 skilled workers have completed training at either ABM or CIDB Tech, acquiring Construction Skills Competency Certificates, allowing them to sustain employment in the construction industry.

CIDB also provides sponsorship opportunities for local youth through ABM and CIDB Tech, which facilitates their participation in construction skills training, covering areas such as heavy machinery, building work, welding, as well as mechanical and electrical disciplines, he added.

He highlighted that the average employability rate for graduates from the two CIDB training centres is currently 85 per cent, and for certain courses like oil and gas, as well as wiring, the rate is even higher at 90 per cent.

“These are high-impact skill sets that are in high demand...some of them secure jobs even before their training is completed,” he said.

Muhammad Nurhasifi Yusof, 37, an alumnus of ABM, who received the TVET Construction Icon Award at the graduation ceremony today, said the training helped enhance his skills in operating heavy machinery and enabled him to start his own business.

“I entered ABM’s youth programme with zero knowledge of heavy machinery. Guided and encouraged by my teachers, I gained comprehensive understanding, enabling me to start my own business and even own several heavy machinery,” he shared.

Another recipient of the same award, Muhammad Asri Abu Bakar, 33, who became a safety officer and a scaffolding inspector, expressed his gratitude for being able to earn a lucrative income after the ABM training.

“In TVET fields, we can earn well, but patience is key. While the initial stages may pose challenges, there are abundant opportunities that match our skills, Insya-Allah,” he said. — Bernama