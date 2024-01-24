JAKARTA, Jan 24 — The stability of Malaysia’s government, along with the anticipated establishment of a robust and stable Indonesian government following the upcoming General Election on February 14, is poised to significantly enhance economic and trade collaboration between the two countries.

In stating this, the founder and managing director of Ihza & Ihza Law Firm Prof Yusril Ihza Mahendra highlighted the importance for Malaysian and Indonesian companies to strengthen cooperation and foster good relations between leaders.

“We know that Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has many friends here, including among Indonesian politicians, which is a valuable asset for enhancing collaboration in the future,” he told media during the ‘Teh Tarik Talk’ programme, organised by the Malaysia Chambers Jakarta (MCJ).

He anticipated that the upcoming Indonesian government would make significant policy changes in trade and investment, attracting Malaysian companies, likewise, Indonesian companies would find Anwar’s economic policies appealing.

Regarding Indonesia’s economy, Prof Yusril noted it could be considered somewhat liberal now, except in certain aspects, like the arms industry.

However, foreign companies that might be interested in investing in weapon manufacturing could establish foreign capital firms under Indonesian law, he suggested.

On land liberalisation, he stressed, it would be crucial to attract foreign investment to Indonesia, including Malaysian entrepreneurs who traditionally operate in sectors like plantation but may shift towards tourism.

Beside Prof Yusril, the discussion entitled ‘Malaysia-Indonesia Trade Outlook 2024,’ also featured Ambassador of Malaysia to Indonesia Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin and Matrade Trade Commissioner Jakarta, Suresh Kumar R. Palasanthiran.

Syed Md Hasrin conveyed an optimistic view regarding the relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia, highlighting the shared emphasis on strong ties by leaders from both countries.

The relationship between the two countries is perceived as the foundation for the stable, robust, and prosperous development of the South-east Asian region.

“This robust foundation provides an opportunity for collaboration to explore ways to further enhance the relationship,” he said, adding that such enhancements are expected to contribute to strengthening regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, MCJ president Raja Elona Safinaz is planning to organise talk on other topics soon and will partner with Matrade Jakarta to update its database of Malaysian companies operating here.

“The interactions within the MCJ umbrella will serve as a platform to facilitate business operations and simultaneously expand connections with those who can provide more business opportunities,” he said.

MCJ is also promoting corporate sponsorship and membership, including associate membership, in response to the interest expressed by Indonesian entrepreneurs to participate. It has around 500 members. — Bernama