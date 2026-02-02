DUBAI, Feb 2 — Global inflation is expected to fall to 3.8 per cent this year and to 3.4 per cent in 2027, helped by softer demand and lower energy prices, the IMF chief said today.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a speech in the Annual Arab Fiscal Forum in Dubai that global growth has held up ‘remarkably well’ amid profound shifts in geopolitics, trade policy, technology, and demographics.

Georgieva also called for more trade integration as unilateral trade agreements are seen on the increase.

“In the world of trade fragmentation, more trade integration is absolutely paramount.”

“What we have seen this year is that trade did not go down the way we feared it would. In fact trade is growing slightly slower than global growth,” she added. — Reuters