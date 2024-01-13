KUCHING, Jan 13 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has set a sales target of RM57.5 million for the 2024 Madani Agro Sales programme to be held at 5,000 locations in the country this year.

Fama chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli said the initiative is expected to benefit 7.2 million households with savings estimated at RM77.25 million.

“Last year we targeted sales of about RM50 million, but we achieved almost RM100 million, and for this year, we may be able to achieve the same figure, if not higher, and call for cooperation from all parties to maintain the momentum and achieve the target,” he told Bernama when met after opening the Madani Agro Sales at Medan Niaga Satok here, today.

Advertisement

The Madani Agro Sales Initiative is implemented through three agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, namely Fama, the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (FOA) and the Malaysian Fish Development Board (LKIM), as a strategy to help low-income people, especially the B40 group, face the challenges of the high cost of living.

The sales activities carried out at the Madani Agro Sales programme include the sale of various agro-food items such as vegetables, fruits, fish, chicken, meat and eggs directly from the farm at 10 to 30 per cent lower than the local market price.

Last year, the programme recorded a sales value exceeding the target, totalling RM90.8 million. It was held at 5,271 locations nationwide and involved the participation of 73,508 entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

The programme also recorded savings of RM27.2 million for 10.5 million households. — Bernama