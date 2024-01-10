SINGAPORE, Jan 10 — Swedish furniture company Ikea today issued a recall of its Askstorm 40W dark grey USB charger as wear and tear of the power cable could cause thermal burns and electric shocks.

In a notice that was posted on its website, Ikea urged all customers who purchased these USB chargers to cease their use, and to return them to any Ikea store for a full refund without a need for a purchase receipt.

No incidents have been reported in Singapore, said the company.

“Ikea develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards on the markets where they are sold,” said a company spokesperson.

“Despite this, it has come to our attention that the power cable on the Askstorm 40W dark grey USB charger may get damaged or broken, after being wrapped around a charger or bent back and forth after a longer period of use.”

The damaged cable may then lead to thermal burns and electric shock, he added.

The affected product can be identified by the model number “ICPSW5-40-1” that is found on label on the rear of the USB charger.

A check on the Ikea Singapore website showed that listings for the USB model has been removed. Ikea also sells another 23W version of the Askstorm USB charger in white colour, as well as other USB chargers.

Members of the public may visit the company’s website or contact its customer contact centre at 67866868 for further information. — TODAY