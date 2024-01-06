KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 ― AirlineRatings.com has named AirAsia Group, including medium-haul affiliates AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia X, as one of the safest low-cost carriers in the world for 2024.

In a statement today, AirAsia Aviation group chief executive officer Bo Lingam said safety has always been the number one priority affecting every airline brand and reputation.

Therefore, the airline is thrilled to be once again acknowledged as among the world’s best for operational integrity.

“We continue to invest heavily in safety management systems including ongoing certification via regular International Operational Safety Audits (IOSA) by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) across the Group,” he said.

He added that it is the global benchmark for upholding the highest safety standards at all times.

The world’s only airline safety and product rating agency on Wednesday announced its top 20 safest low-cost airlines for 2024 among the 385 airlines it monitors.

The criteria used to decide the top 20 include incident records, fleet age, results of audits conducted by the governing body of aviation - The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), as well as European Union banned lists.

AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said the group has continued to pass all major safety audits and its dedication and focus to safety should be commended. ― Bernama