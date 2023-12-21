NEW YORK, Dec 21 — The US International Trade Commission (ITC) yesterday denied a motion by Apple Inc to stop an import ban on some high end Apple Watches from going into effect.

The Biden Administration still has a December 25 deadline to determine whether to veto the ban for public policy reasons.

Apple had made a motion to the ITC to temporarily halt the order while the case is under appeal or in light of a potential government shutdown.

Masimo won an ITC patent case over technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on some of Apple’s smartwatches. — Reuters

