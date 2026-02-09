KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 —Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) One Stop Centre (OSC) portal has now been made accessible to the public and members of Parliament starting today.

According to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, the move by DBKL will now allow KL residents and members of Parliament to gain information regarding the developments in their area and also all of its approvals from local authorities.

“By providing access to this information, DBKL aims to increase public confidence in the planning and development process, while ensuring all development activities are carried out in an orderly manner, in compliance with regulations, and with accountability.

“This open approach in urban planning has long been a standard practice in developed nations, where access to basic planning information is recognized as a public right rather than information that should be kept secret,” Yeoh said.

She added that in order to protect the rights of landowners and applicants, only non-confidential and relevant planning information will be displayed for public viewing.

Private and sensitive information such as detailed building plans and documents constituting the landowner’s proprietary rights will still continued to be protected.

In addition, Yeoh said that members of parliament will also now get additional access such as the conditions set by local councils in the approved Development Orders.

Members of Parliament will also get to voice their thoughts on the development plans via the portal.

Yeoh also said that the new access given to members of Parliament will further ease their jobs of getting information on development in their areas as previously they had to do it manually including by submitting official request letters to DBKL.

“The urban planning of Kuala Lumpur cannot be an exclusive space for a limited few, nor can it be decided in private and protected from public oversight.

“This city belongs to its people, and every stakeholder has a role to play in shaping the future of Kuala Lumpur,” Yeoh said.

For more information on the OSC, visit osc3plus.dbkl.gov.my