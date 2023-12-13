KAPIT, Dec 13 — The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) allocated RM5.5 million for the implementation of several development programmes in the Kapit Division throughout this year.

Pelagus state assemblyman Wilson Nyabong said the development programmes, comprising the Replanting Assistance, Marketing Productivity, Entrepreneurship Development and Agrofood, are aimed at increasing the income of rubber smallholders.

He said Risda focused on replanting assistance through the Rubber to Rubber Replanting Programme (TSGG) and the Agricultural Input Support and Supply Programme.

Speaking at a smallholder programme at Rumah Juin, Lepong Balleh here today, he urged the residents who cultivate rubber to be more proactive and honest in ensuring their rubber products meet the current market quality standards.

“We always hear of rubber buyers complaining about rubber products containing foreign substances, which affected the quality of rubber produced. So, in the end, the buyers only want to buy rubber at a lower price as the process to separate the foreign substances involved cost, thus leaving the smallholders experiencing losses due to their negligence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kapit Division Risda officer Mensan Belayong said the agency managed to cultivate 2,075.78 hectares of land for development programmes, which involved 1,103 smallholders.

This year, 300 smallholders participated in the replanting programme, involving 450 hectares around Kapit, Song, Sungai Asap and Belaga. — Bernama