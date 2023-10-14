BETONG, Oct 14 — The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority or Risda has allocated RM510,000 this year to further strengthen the Rubber Productivity Improvement Movement in Sarawak.

Risda said in a statement today that this allocation aims to encourage initiatives to increase rubber productivity among smallholders, especially those who still have untapped rubber plantations.

Advertisement

“Risda has divided this allocation into two main components, namely the Rubber Productivity Improvement Programme amounting to RM434,264.50 and the Rubber Productivity Incentive Scheme amounting to RM75,735.50,” according to the statement.

Among the initiatives are the Mature Rubber Scheme (SGM) programme as well as additional assistance from SGM Rubber Replanting with a maximum value of RM8,400 in Sarawak.

Advertisement

“This initiative benefits 50,469 smallholders who still have the status of untapped estates in Sarawak, covering an area of 103,805 hectares out of 258,528 hectares,” it said.

Smallholders and their family members can also apply for the Agrofood Programme assistance worth between RM20,000 and RM300,000 for short-term crops with rubber cultivation, or in individual or group livestock activities.

Through the Entrepreneurship Programme, Risda provides assistance of up to RM20,000 to smallholder entrepreneurs in the food, handicraft, manufacturing and agriculture business segments.

Advertisement

Risda is currently implementing the 2023 Rubber Smallholder Census Programme involving nearly 600,000 respondents across the country to gather information for future development planning.

Risda has requested smallholders to give their full cooperation throughout the duration of this census programme which will be implemented using various methods including face-to-face interviews or through phone calls.

The programme and assistance implemented aim to enable smallholders to reach an income of RM4,500 per month by the end of 2025.

“Risda urges smallholders to actively participate in these programmes to drive the growth of the rubber industry in Sarawak,” according to the statement. — Bernama