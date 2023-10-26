KOTA BARU, Oct 26 — The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) has introduced five initiatives under the Rubber Productivity Improvement Movement (GPPG) to encourage smallholders to recultivate untapped rubber plantations.

Risda deputy director-general (Development) Ahmad Zainal Abdullah said that these initiatives include the Mature Rubber Scheme (SGM) programme at level one to five, with a total subsidy of RM7,700 per hectare in Peninsular Malaysia and RM8,400 for Sabah and Sarawak, respectively.

“The main objective of this scheme is to ensure an increase in rubber production among smallholders to the target of 1,800 kilogrammes per hectare per year, with an income of over RM1,500 per month.

“SGM level one and two are designed to strengthen estate management with the latest technology, while SGM levels three to five provide incentives for smallholders who successfully meet the set productivity targets,” he said.

He told reporters after opening the Rubber Productivity Improvement Movement (GPPG) Campaign and Kelantan Risda Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) Convention today.

Ahmad Zainal said Risda is also introducing a replanting package for old rubber plantations that no longer yield economic return, with a support value of RM400 per hectare, besides additional assistance through the Latex Incentive Scheme (SIL) and Latex Price Incentive Scheme (HIL).

At the same time, Ahmad Zainal said Risda has allocated a total of RM11.5 million for the SGM programme in Kelantan, which involves 9,000 smallholder farmers. — Bernama

