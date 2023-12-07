JAKARTA, Dec 7 — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) emphasised that Indonesia needs investment worth Rp1,650 trillion, or around US$106 million (RM495 million), to achieve the 2024 economic growth target of 5.1-5.7 per cent, reported Antara News Agency.

At the national coordination meeting on investment here today, Jokowi remarked that the target of Rp1,650 trillion is not easy to achieve amid the current global situation.

Hence, the head of state urged all parties to work hard to attract investment in pursuit of achieving the economic growth target in 2024.

“It is not an easy thing amid the unsupportive world situation, but I believe that with hard work, we will be able to fulfil the investment target we have set, Rp1,650 trillion,” he remarked.

Jokowi noted that drawing from the experiences in 2022 and 2023, without investment, it would be difficult for the country to boost its economic growth.

The president drew attention to the fact that Indonesia still needs capital flows to drive its economic wheels.

“We must compete with other countries by reaching investment,” he affirmed.

On that occasion, Jokowi also called on related agencies to improve services to investors.

The president urged the Investment Ministry/ Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and local governments to follow up and offer solutions to all problems faced by investors.

“Solve the problems faced by the investors. They will feel helped and talk with other global investors (about the good experience in investing in Indonesia),” he remarked.

The president affirmed that the BKPM, regional investment agencies, and administrators of Special Economic Zones are at the forefront of investment services.

“I urge to continue to improve the national and regional investment climate and increase the realisation of investment,” Jokowi stated.

Earlier, the president had echoed Indonesia’s commitment to creating a conducive and competitive investment climate along with its huge potential of natural and human resources. — Bernama-Antara