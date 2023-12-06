KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore has awarded a S$509.57 million (RM1.77 billion) contract to Gamuda Bhd Singapore Branch (GBSG) for the design and construction of the West Coast station and tunnels.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Gamuda Bhd said the West Coast Station is part of the 15-kilometre (km) Cross Island Line Phase 2 (CRL2), which comprises six stations.

It said that CRL2 is Singapore’s eighth mass rapid transit (MRT) line, and the West Coast Station will be constructed along West Coast Road, of which GBSG’s scope of work includes one underground station and two tunnels, approximately 1.9km in total.

Advertisement

The group said the project will commence in the first quarter of 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2032.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the revenue and earnings of Gamuda Group for the financial year ending July 31, 2024,” it added. — Bernama

Advertisement