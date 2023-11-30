SEPANG, Nov 30 — Gamuda Bhd’s property division Gamuda Land had allocated an investment of up to RM150 million to develop a mid-scale lifestyle hotel at Gamuda Cove slated to be opened in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).

Gamuda Land chief executive officer (CEO) Chu Wai Lune said the hotel will be managed by Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies.

“The hotel will have 280 rooms, will be operating under Dusit’s distinctive locally focused lifestyle brand, ASAI Hotels, which promises to uniquely link curious travellers with authentic local experiences.

“ASAI Gamuda Cove hotel will enjoy the distinction of being the first hotel signed under Dusit’s expanded ‘ASAI Tropical’ model, specifically tailored for properties located in areas of outstanding natural beauty,” he told reporters after signing the hotel management agreement in conjunction with the ground breaking ceremony here today.

The event was also witnessed by the Thai ambassador to Malaysia Lada Phumas.

Chu said expanding into the hotel line is part of the company’s strategy to complete its ecosystem by providing a new service to its township.

Gamuda Land chief commercial officer Eusoffe Chua said Gamuda Cove which spans 619.17 hectares, is a mindfully planned township development offering exciting eco-friendly tourism activities including adventure and water parks.

The masterplan comprises residential and commercial elements, including schools, universities, medical centres, vibrant retail spaces and offices with convenient access to Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and Kuala Lumpur.

“We are thrilled to align with Dusit, a strategic partner that shares our unwavering commitment to creating interconnected spaces where everyone can seamlessly integrate their living, working and recreational experiences.

“The ASAI brand, with its focus on delivering unforgettable local experiences, precisely caters to the evolving needs of today’s local and international travellers. We eagerly anticipate a synergistic and enduring partnership as we invite guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of Gamuda Cove,” Chua said.

He said ASAI Gamuda Cove is also set to cater to both domestic and international tourists who will enjoy Gamuda Cove’s host of eco-tourism activities such as SplashMania Waterpark, Discovery Park and Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands, targeting one million visitors annually.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman said in a statement that Gamuda Land’s launch of ASAI Gamuda Cove, marking its first hotel project in collaboration with Dusit International in Selangor’s vibrant hospitality scene.

“This decision stands as a testament to the growing positive business sentiment among investors in Malaysia’s tourism sector.

“The establishment also symbolises our country’s progressive move towards sustainable development, notably integrating with the intracity e-tram network in alignment with the government’s aspiration towards environmental, social and corporate governance principles,” he added. — Bernama