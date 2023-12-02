KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — More than 60 entrepreneurs, businesses and local personalities from various industries were honoured at the Bumiputera Business Excellence Awards (BBEA) 2023 at a leading hotel on November 30.

BBEA chairman Mahathir Mahzan said the initiative aims to produce more Bumiputera entrepreneurs who are successful and have the potential to develop and restore the country’s economy.

“This award will indeed be a motivator to ensure more exceptional achievements of Bumiputera entrepreneurs and companies,” he said in a statement.

At the annual ceremony, BBEA 2023 also recognised the contribution of celebrity entrepreneurs who have transferred their success from the entertainment industry to the business world by combining celebration and recognition. Among the celebrities who received the recognition was Rozita Che Wan.

BBEA 2023 also honoured legendary Malaysian singers Datuk Ramli Sarip, Datuk Zainal Abidin and Datuk Nora Ariffin for their contributions to the music industry, both at home and abroad.

BBEA 2023 also recognised outstanding corporate social responsibility initiatives through a special award category, ‘Excellence in CSR’, which was won by Bank Rakyat Foundation and KPJ Healthcare, who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to social sustainability and the environment over the past year.

The event, which was attended by 300 guests, was launched by Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

BBEA 2023 not only recognises success, but is an important platform to celebrate and promote the exceptional business stories of those who are shaping Malaysia’s future business landscape. — Bernama