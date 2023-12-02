KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah witnessed the exchange of documents on renewable energy investments in Malaysia at a ceremony held in Dubai, yesterday.

Also gracing the ceremony were Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Pahang Regent Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In an Instagram post today, Istana Negara informed that the exchange of documents involved Malaysian companies and the Pahang government with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar), a renewable energy company based in Abu Dhabi.

The Malaysian companies involved include Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Citaglobal Berhad, Malakoff Berhad, Cypark Resources Berhad, the Pahang State Secretary’s Office and Tadau Energy Sdn Bhd.

“It follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and Masdar, which was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to the UAE on October 5 and 6,” read the post.

The document exchange ceremony took place after the opening ceremony of the Malaysian Pavilion by His Majesty at Expo City, Dubai, yesterday.

The event was also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Malaysian Ambassador to the UAE Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are in Abu Dhabi for a special visit until December 4.

The special visit is in conjunction with the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) which is taking place from November 30 to December 12. — Bernama