DUBAI, Dec 1 — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders today that the burning of fossil fuels must be stopped outright and a reduction or abatement in their use would not be enough to stop global warming.

“We cannot save a burning planet with a fire hose of fossil fuels,” Guterres said in a speech to the COP28 summit in Dubai.

“The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce. Not abate.”

Advertisement

He urged fossil fuel companies to invest in a transition to renewable energy sources and told governments to help by forcing that change — including through the use of windfall taxes on industry profits.

“I urge governments to help industry make the right choice — by regulating, legislating, putting a fair price on carbon, ending fossil fuel subsidies, and adopting a windfall tax on profits,” he said. — Reuters

Advertisement